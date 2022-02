Team USA placed fifth in the final of the women’s team sprint event in cross country skiing.

Jessie Diggins and her partner Rosie Brennan finished with a time of 22:22, 12.93 seconds behind the Germans, who won the gold medal. Sweden and the ROC grabbed the silver and bronze respectively, both finishing within a second of Germany.

Diggins, a Team USA favorite after her dramatic gold medal finish in Pyeongchang 2018, won bronze in the women’s individual sprint this year.