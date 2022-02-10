Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC Olympic Zone Katie Uhlaender Is Going With the ‘Flow' in Her 5th Olympics Published 58 mins ago • Updated 58 mins ago Katie Uhlaender has competed at five Olympic Games and this time she's going with the flow. Uhlaender, in her own words, describes what keeps her centered and the adventures she's had off the ice. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsKatie Uhlaender