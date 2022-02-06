Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch Olympian Chris Mazdzer's Sweet Moment With His Family After Luge Competition

NBC Olympics coordinated a surprise video chat with Mazdzer, his wife and son, Nico – and the moment left the whole family smiling.

By Kayla Galloway

Chris Mazdzer from Team USA reacts at the finish of the luge, single-seater, men, fourth run at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 6, 2022, in Yanqing, China.
Michael Kappeler/dpa (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer is competing in his fourth Winter Olympics for Team USA in luge, and despite the competition and excitement in Beijing, the life of an athlete can often mean stretches of time away from family members. 

Mazdzer, who finished in eighth place in Sunday’s men's singles competition, hasn’t seen his wife and son since September, other than a few days at Christmas, he told NBC Olympics. 

“That’s what we do as athletes, we’re always traveling, competing, training. I’ve been basically watching my son grow up on Facetime,” Mazdzer said.

NBC Olympics coordinated a surprise video chat between Mazdzer and his wife and son – and the moment left the whole family smiling.

“Nico, I’m coming home buddy,” Mazdzer told his son.

Mazdzer is a four-time Olympian, first competing in the 2010 Winter Games. 

He won a silver medal for Team USA in the 2018 Pyeongchang games.

He placed eighth Sunday.

“I can’t describe how difficult this year was, but to put it all together and walk away with eighth place, it’s pretty amazing,” Mazdzer said.

Watch the entire clip above.

Chris Mazdzer and Emily Sweeney explain explain everything you might want to know about luge, including how you steer and what a crash feels like.

