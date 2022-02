Abby Roque learned her first power plays on a makeshift rink and now she's making moves as the first Indigenous player on the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Roque tells Sam Brock about her journey.

In this full episode of the My New Favorite Olympian podcast, hosts Apolo Ohno and Ngozi Ekeledo hear from Abby Roque, Jim Roque, Chief Larry Roque, Ted Nolan and former Anishinabek Grand Council Chief Patrick Wedaseh Medahbee.