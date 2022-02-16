Mikaela Shiffrin Finishes Fifth in Women's Combined Downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin is sitting in fifth place after the downhill portion of the women's alpine combined event, finishing with a time of 1:32.98.

Americans Keely Cashman and Isabella Wright also placed in the top 15, finishing with times of 1:33.09 and 1:33.72, respectively. Fellow Team USA member Patricia Mangan finished 20th with a time of 1:35.89.

Christine Scheyer of Austria claimed the No. 1 spot in the combined event, finishing with a time of 1:32.42.

The slalom race in women's combined will kick off at 1 a.m ET.

You can watch on the USA Network and it will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.