Mikaela Shiffrin, Team USA Advance to Semifinals of Mixed Team Parallel

Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing journey moves on to the semifinals of the mixed team parallel event on Saturday night with the help of teammate River Radamus.

The American team of Shiffrin, Radamus, Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford beat Slovakia in the opening round to face Italy in the quarterfinals. Moltzan and Ford gave the U.S. a quick 2-0 lead to open, with Ford upsetting heavily-favored Luca de Aliprandini who skied out midway down the course.

Shiffrin then stepped up, looking to seal the deal for the Americans. She fell .02 seconds short of the head-to-head win over Marta Bassino, but Radamus stepped up and closed with a comfortable win over Alex Vinatzer to punch Team USA's ticket to the semifinals.

The U.S. will return to the course at 9:09 p.m. EST to take on the winner of Germany in the semifinals. This is Shiffrin's sixth and final event of the 2022 Olympics.