Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin, Team USA Advance to Semifinals of Mixed Team Parallel

This is Shiffrin's sixth and final event at the Beijing Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin's Beijing journey moves on to the semifinals of the mixed team parallel event on Saturday night with the help of teammate River Radamus.

The American team of Shiffrin, Radamus, Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford beat Slovakia in the opening round to face Italy in the quarterfinals. Moltzan and Ford gave the U.S. a quick 2-0 lead to open, with Ford upsetting heavily-favored Luca de Aliprandini who skied out midway down the course.

Shiffrin then stepped up, looking to seal the deal for the Americans. She fell .02 seconds short of the head-to-head win over Marta Bassino, but Radamus stepped up and closed with a comfortable win over Alex Vinatzer to punch Team USA's ticket to the semifinals.

The U.S. will return to the course at 9:09 p.m. EST to take on the winner of Germany in the semifinals. This is Shiffrin's sixth and final event of the 2022 Olympics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Mikaela ShiffrinAlpine skiingPaula MoltzanRiver Radamus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us