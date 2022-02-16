Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic struggles continue.

Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom section of the women's combined, which was her last chance for an individual gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games.

After finishing fifth in the downhill leg, Shiffrin looked to complete the slalom and claim her second medal in the event, but she would be disqualified just seconds after her start.

Just last week, she skied out of the giant slalom -- in which she was the defending gold medalist -- and slalom, marking this her third "did not finish" out of five total events.

Shiffrin did complete two events: The super-G, which she finished ninth, and the downhill, where she completed with an 18th-place finish.

It's expected that Shiffrin will compete in the team event on Saturday, but she will be leaving Beijing without an individual medal.

Historically, Shiffrin's greatest event has been the slalom. She won a gold medal at 18 years old at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and has won 47 career World Cup slalom victories in her career. However, Shiffrin uncharacteristically didn't sound too confident heading into the slalom after her fifth place downhill finish.

“I’m not totally confident with the slalom. I have a recurring, like, image of myself skiing out on the fifth gate again,” Shiffrin said after completing the downhill.

“So I’m just going to do my best, and try to relax a little bit because that’s when my best slalom skiing comes out and that’s when I would have the most fun, so I’m not placing any bets, but yeah I mean at least I have a chance, and that’s great.”

Shiffrin called her first races in Beijing a "failure," but despite the disappointing and uncharacteristic finish to the women's events, Shiffrin still sees positives in her Beijing appearance.

"There was so much positive that's happened in the last couple weeks."



After Saturday's team event, Shiffrin will be the second woman in history to compete in all six alpine events in the Olympics, joining Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, who did the same at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, the first year the team event was introduced.