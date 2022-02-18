Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch and Stream Event Coverage Tonight

Day 15 promises to be one of the busiest 24 hours at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The four-man bobsled competition takes center stage at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 18, as part of NBC's primetime broadcast.

It's one of the few non-medal events on the TV schedule Friday night into Saturday morning.

There are nine finals taking place during that same span -- men's freeski halfpipe, alpine skiing team event, men's cross--country 50km freestyle, men's curling (Great Britain vs. Sweden), men's and women's mass start in speed skating, women's 12.5km mass start in biathlon, pairs free skate, and two-woman bobsled.

In addition, the women's curling bronze medal match is set for 7:05 a.m. ET and the men's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 8:10 a.m. ET -- both on Saturday, Feb. 19. These team events are the 10th and 11th medal competitions scheduled on Day 15 of the 2022 Olympics.

Here's a look at how to watch these events on TV and where to stream them online:

How to watch men's Olympic bobsled tonight

Heats 1 and 2 of the four-man bobsled competition will be aired on NBC Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The event will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

When is the men's freeski halfpipe final at the 2022 Olympics?

The men's halfpipe final is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 18. The event will feature a quadrant of American skiers - Aaron Blunck, Birk Irving, Alex Ferreira and David Wise.

What TV channel is the men's freeski halfpipe final on?

USA Network will televise the men's freeski halfpipe final.

How to watch Olympic alpine skiing tonight

Alpine skiing team event will be available on USA Network.

The competition starts at 9 p.m. ET and is expected to run more than two hours. The event will also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

What time is the men's Olympic cross-country skiing freestyle final?

The men's 50km freestyle in cross-country will begin at 1 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19. It is expected to last almost three hours. USA Network will provide TV coverage.

Here's how to stream the event:

Who's playing in the men's Olympic curling gold medal match?

Great Britain and Sweden will play for gold in men's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What time is the men's Olympic curling gold medal match?

The stones hit the ice at 1:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 19.

How to watch men's Olympic curling tonight

NBC will have coverage of the gold medal match. Peacock and NBCOlympics.com will provide streams online for fans to watch.

When is the men's and women's mass start final at the Winter Olympics?

The final speed skating event of the 2022 Winter Olympics is set to to begin at 2 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19.

The competition will feature Team USA's Joey Mantia and Mia Manganello Kilburg.

What TV channel is Olympic speed skating on?

USA Network will begin airing the men's and women's mass start final at 3:30 a.m. The full event will be available for streaming on Peacock.

How to watch the women's Olympic biathlon mass start

The women's 12.5km mass start in biathlon begins at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

It is the final biathlon event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

When is the pairs free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The pairs free skate warmup is scheduled for 12 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19.

The final is set to take place at 6 a.m. ET and expected to run more than three hours.

What TV channel is pairs free skate on?

USA Network will air the pairs free skate final at 6 a.m.

When is the two-woman Olympic bobsled final?

The final gold medal event of Day 15 is in two-woman bobsled. Heats 3 and 4 are scheduled for 7 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19.

How to watch the women's bobsled final at the 2022 Olympics

NBC will carry coverage of the two-woman bobsled heats. Streaming available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

When is the women's Olympic curling bronze medal match?

The women's curling bronze medal match is set for 7:05 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19.

USA Network will be television the game.

What time is the men's Olympic hockey bronze medal game?

The men's hockey bronze medal match at the 2022 Winter Olympics will begin at 8:10 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19. NBC will carry broadcast coverage and Peacock will stream online.