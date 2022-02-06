Cross Country Skiing

ROC Wins Gold, Silver in Men's 30km Skiathlon

The Russian Olympic Committee goes 1-2 in the men's 30km skiathlon

By Marsha Green

Alexander Bolshunov of the ROC delivered a dominating gold performance in the men’s 30K skiathlon. The four-time Olympic medalist finished with a time of 1:16:09.8 to win his first gold medal in convincing fashion.

His fellow ROC teammate Denis Spitsov followed closely behind claiming silver with a time of 1:17:20.8 and Iivo Niskanen of Finland nabbed bronze, finishing with a time of 1:18:10.0, and claiming Finland's first medal of the Games.

Team USA's Scott Patterson finished 11th in the event with a time of 1:20:10.0.

While Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway entered the competition as a favorite, he finished in 40th place with a time of 1:25:15.8.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Cross Country SkiingTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us