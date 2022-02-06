ROC Wins Gold, Silver in Men's 30km Skiathlon

Alexander Bolshunov of the ROC delivered a dominating gold performance in the men’s 30K skiathlon. The four-time Olympic medalist finished with a time of 1:16:09.8 to win his first gold medal in convincing fashion.

His fellow ROC teammate Denis Spitsov followed closely behind claiming silver with a time of 1:17:20.8 and Iivo Niskanen of Finland nabbed bronze, finishing with a time of 1:18:10.0, and claiming Finland's first medal of the Games.

Team USA's Scott Patterson finished 11th in the event with a time of 1:20:10.0.

While Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway entered the competition as a favorite, he finished in 40th place with a time of 1:25:15.8.