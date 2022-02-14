American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has questioned why she had to sit out the Tokyo Olympics last summer following a positive test for marijuana while Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to continue competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Valieva, 15 tested positive for trimetazidine -- a banned substance for Olympians -- in December.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled the ROC figure skater is eligible to compete at the 2022 Olympics.
An arbitration court ruled Valieva could finish the 2022 Olympics despite those results -- a decision Richardson felt was unfair compared to her own situation in 2021, when she admitted to smoking marijuana after a positive test result and accepted a one-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.
Richardson's suspension prevented her from earning a spot to compete for Team USA in Tokyo.
It's unclear if and when Richardson will get an explanation for the Valieva ruling.
In the meantime, Valieva is expected to skate in the women's short program at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 15.