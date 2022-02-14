Kamila Valieva

Sha'Carri Richardson Comments on Controversial Kamila Valieva Doping Ruling

The American track and field sprinter criticized the IOC’s ruling on ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Winter Olympics

By Logan Reardon

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has questioned why she had to sit out the Tokyo Olympics last summer following a positive test for marijuana while Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to continue competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Valieva, 15 tested positive for trimetazidine -- a banned substance for Olympians -- in December.

An arbitration court ruled Valieva could finish the 2022 Olympics despite those results -- a decision Richardson felt was unfair compared to her own situation in 2021, when she admitted to smoking marijuana after a positive test result and accepted a one-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Richardson's suspension prevented her from earning a spot to compete for Team USA in Tokyo.

It's unclear if and when Richardson will get an explanation for the Valieva ruling.

In the meantime, Valieva is expected to skate in the women's short program at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

