Shaun White is gearing up for his fifth and final Olympics.

White has three Olympic gold medals to his name, the most of any snowboarder in Olympic history. The 35-year-old snowboarder is looking to become the first Winter Olympian to win four gold medals in the same individual event, having won in 2006, 2010 and 2018. At 35 years old, he'll also become the oldest competitor in men's halftime in Olympics history.

When it comes to his current motivation, White says, “I’m healthy, I’m strong. Why not? Why not do the thing that I love doing.” White adds, “I love to do this. I love to snowboard, to perform, to compete under pressure. It’s thrilling. Just to be an Olympian again is such a powerful thing.”

Shaun White reflects on his gold medal run in the 2018 PyeongChang Games

White is known for rising to the moment and his gold medal run in the 2018 PyeongChang Games cemented his place in Olympic snowboarding history.

Prior to his 2018 gold medal run, White was coming off a big injury that landed him in the hospital. White says that the anticipation of the PyeongChang Games were “weighing on me so hard.”

After clinching the gold medal, White recalls saying “I did it! I did it!”

He adds, “All the years since I was a kid. Driving up to the mountains, injuries, jumping into icy cold bath tubs to heal the muscles. The amount of pain you deal with. Wow, this was all worth it. Look what I have to show for it, look how far we’ve come.”

What is the schedule for snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Snowboarding kicks off on Feb. 4 and runs through Feb. 15 with a two-day break between the finals of the men’s halfpipe and the mixed team cross.

What event is Shaun White competing in at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

White is hoping to defend his title as king of the halfpipe, with all three of his Olympic golds coming in that event.

When is Shaun White competing?

White will start his 2022 Olympic journey in the qualification round of the men’s halfpipe on Feb. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET. If he finishes in the top 12 and advances, the three final rounds will take place on Feb. 10 beginning at 8:30 p.m.

How did Shaun White qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

True to form, White’s qualification for the 2022 Winter Olympics came with its fair share of drama.

Returning from a three-year hiatus following the 2018 Olympics, White struggled to execute at the same level as before. In the last three automatic qualifying events, White didn’t crack the top seven, even withdrawing from the Mammoth Mountain in January due to “lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath.”

He ultimately punched his ticket to Beijing on world rankings, secured with a third-place finish in Switzerland, his first podium finish since PyeongChang. White confirmed his bid with a celebratory tweet.

Is Shaun White retiring after the 2022 Winter Olympics?

After dropping hints that Beijing would likely be his swan song, White recently confirmed his intention to retire following the 2022 Winter Olympics. At a press conference, White explained "I've decided this will be my last Olympics."

He said he initially hoped to end his career where it all started -- Italy -- but the last year of training gave him the clarity to make Beijing his final curtain call.