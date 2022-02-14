hockey

Slovakia Beats Germany, Will Face Team USA in Men's Hockey Quarterfinal

Slovakia and Denmark won their playoff qualification games to earn spots in the Olympic quarterfinals

By Max Molski

Michal Kristof #19 of Team Slovakia celebrates with Peter Ceresnak #14, Samuel Knazko #22, Samuel Takac #49 and Marek Hrivik #27 his second period goal during the Men’s Ice Hockey Qualification match between Team Slovakia and Team Germany on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at National Indoor Stadium on Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Slovakia and Denmark kept their Olympic hopes alive in the men’s hockey tournament on Tuesday.

Slovakia shut out Germany and Denmark edged Latvia in qualification playoffs to move on to the quarterfinals. Slovakia’s next matchup will come against Team USA at 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while Denmark will face off against the ROC at 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Libor Hudacek, Peter Cehlarik, Michael Kristof and Marek Hrivik netted one goal apiece for Slovakia. Goaltender Patrik Rybar made 21 saves to blank Germany in a 4-0 Slovakian victory.

While Slovakia went just 1-2-0 in Group C play, Team USA remains unbeaten with wins over China, Canada and Germany. The Americans have a plus-11 goal differential, compared to an even 12 goals scored and allowed for Slovakia through four contests.

Denmark jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Latvia thanks to first period goals from Markus Lauridsen and Frans Nielsen. Roman Cervenka put Latvia on the board in the second, but that was the only tally that goalie Sebastian Dahm surrendered in Denmark’s 2-1 win.

The winner of Team USA-Slovakia will advance to the semifinals, where they will face either Sweden or the winner of the qualification playoff between China and Canada.

The winner of ROC-Denmark will face Finland or the winner of the Czech Republic-Switzerland qualification playoff.

