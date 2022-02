Get an inside look into the Winter Olympics from our NBC Bay Area crew in Beijing. Follow NBC Bay Area news anchor Janelle Wang, photojournalist Robbie Beasom and producer Christine Ni on social media for behind-the-scenes coverage and more. We'll be posting some of their latest updates below.

High speed Train at the #WinterOlympics Heading for the Yanqing mountain cluster. 45 miles away 🏔 90 minute drive 🚘 23 minutes on this train 🚊 My entire journey and Olympic factoids on my Instagram. @nbcbayarea @BeasomONE @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/ZDRhFnO2VV — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) February 5, 2022

My journey to the #WinterOlympics Quite the journey, but we made it! Ready to cover and support Team USA athletes. 🇺🇸🥇🥈🥉❤️🤍💙 Live reports every night at 11 pm on @nbcbayarea and on Today in the Bay. pic.twitter.com/lLFLp9Rru6 — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) February 1, 2022

Team NBC Bay Area!! https://t.co/4liraetu2K — Robbie Beasom NBC (@BeasomONE) February 1, 2022