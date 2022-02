Sweden overcame Great Britain in what turned out to be a long, dramatic conclusion to the men's Olympic curling tournament in Beijing.

An instant classic in the gold medal match for men's curling came down to an extra end. #WinterOlympics

🥇 : Sweden

🥈 : Great Britain pic.twitter.com/lo38SrImpB — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

After a 4-4 tie, Sweden nabbed the all-important point in overtime as they won 5-4.

Sweden's skip Niklas Edin already had a silver and bronze medal at the Olympics, and now finally has his long-awaited gold.

Team USA ended in fourth place after losing the bronze medal match to Canada 8-5.