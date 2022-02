Switzerland's Ryan Regez has won gold in the men's ski cross final.

It’s a #Gold medal for Ryan Regez of Switzerland in the #FreestyleSkiing men’s ski cross!



Congratulations on winning their first-ever Olympic 🥇 medal!#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/NGZoVYhKE5 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 18, 2022

This is the first Olympic medal for the 29-year-old Swiss freestyle skier.

Fellow Swiss teammate Alex Fiva followed closely behind to claim silver and ROC's Sergey Ridzik notched bronze, his second in this event.

While the Canadians were extremely dominant throughout the event, all four competitors were eliminated before the final.

Team USA's Tyler Wallasch finished 4th in heat 2.