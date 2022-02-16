Team USA Trails Canada 3-1 After Two Periods in Gold Medal Game

Marie-Philip Poulin is on fire, but Hilary Knight and Team USA are not going down without a fight.

Canada is up 3-1 against Team USA in the women’s hockey gold medal game after each team scored in the second period.

Poulin got her second tally of the night midway through the second period off assists from Brianne Jenner and Sarah Nurse. The goal gave Canada a 3-0 edge.

1998: Team USA overcame a three-goal deficit vs Canada with six unanswered goals.



2022: Facing a three-goal deficit in the gold medal game, can they recreate the magic?#WinterOlympics

Poulin now has seven career goals in gold medal games, all of which have come against Team USA. She is the first player to ever score in four gold medal games.

Knight got the U.S. on the board with a short-handed goal in the final minutes of the second period. Hannah Brandt got the assist as Team USA trimmed Canada’s lead to two goals entering the second intermission.

The U.S. has overcome a three-goal deficit against Canada in the Olympic gold medal game before. After falling behind 4-1 in the third period at the 1998 Nagano Games, Team USA rattled off six unanswered goals to win the first ever women’s hockey gold medal.

The Americans will need to pull off a similar comeback in order to defend its gold in Beijing.