Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Look to Make Olympic History

Team USA will look to make Olympic history in two-woman bobsled.

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will compete in the two-woman race, which will be their final 2022 Winter Olympics event.

Meyers Taylor is backed by pusher Sylvia Hoffman and Humphries is paired with Kaysha Love. The two teams finished third and fifth respectively.

The Americans will look to keep their medal streak alive after going 1-2 in the women's monobob race.

Here's everything you need to know as Team USA looks to reach the podium in the two-woman race:

When are heats 3-4 of the two-woman bobsled?

Heats 3 and 4 will be on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the two-woman race?

You can watch both heats on USA Network and it will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Who will be participating for Team USA?

Four-time medalist Meyers Taylor and brakeman Hoffman will be participating in the two-woman race after finishing their first two runs in 2:02.79.

Fellow American and Monobob gold medalist Humphries, who is seeking a fifth Olympic medal and fourth gold, is paired with brakeman Love.

The 24-year-old Love, who made her Olympic debut in Beijing, previously won two-woman gold with Humphries at the Altenberg World Cup stop in December.

Which country has the most medals in two-woman bobsled?

While the United States has the most medals (6) in two-woman bobsled, Canada and Germany are tied for the most gold medals with 2 apiece.