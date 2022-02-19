The 2022 Winter Olympics Figure Skating Gala in Pictures

The competition may be over, but these Olympic figure skaters celebrated the end of the Games with one last round of dazzling performances on the ice.

USA's Alysa Liu performs in the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Image
Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz of Team Spain skate during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Russia's Vladimir Morozov take part in the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team United States skate during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Alexandra Trusova of Team ROC and Morisi Kvitelashvili of Team Georgia skate during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Wakaba Higuchi of Team Japan skates during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Team Italy react during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Alexandra Trusova of Team ROC skates during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day 16 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.
David Ramos/Getty Images
