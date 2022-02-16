Olympic Zone

The Jamaican Olympic Bobsled Team Is Ready to Sleigh

The self-described "hottest thing on ice" tell Sam Brock about their goals for the 2022 Winter Olympics and why they don't mind comparisons to "Cool Runnings."

This article tagged under:

Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsJamaicabobsled
