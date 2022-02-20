2022 Winter Olympics Conclude With Extinguishing of the Olympic Flame

As the Olympic Flame extinguished at the 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony, it marked the conclusion of another Olympic competition.

Athletes said goodbye to the Beijing Games Sunday morning as the closing ceremony ended with a grand finale of song and spectacle.

First was a nod to the two-time host city Beijing. The Olympic rings from the 2008 Summer Olympics were emblazed on the National Stadium. As the rings rose up, the "snowflake" cauldron of the 2022 Winter Olympics lowered, giving praise to the past Olympics held in the city while the children's choir performed "You and Me."

As the choir transitioned to "Snowflake," the theme of the Winter Olympics, the flame of the Olympic torch slowly faded away. As the final ember was put out, all of the NOC flags lit up.

With the flames out, the fireworks began. A 90-second pyrotechnic display went across the Bird's Nest, with Olympic rings first lighting up above.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Then it was two different messages shot into the air, as the words "ONE WORLD" and "ONE FAMILY” each exploded in Chinese and English. A giant fireworks halo follows, symbolizing the Olympic message of "Together."

With the firework display subsiding, the crowd exploded with cheers, putting a final exclamation point on the 2022 Winter Olympics.