Canada Wins Gold in Men's 5000m Relay Short Track Event

Canada skated its way to the top of the podium in the men's 5000m relay short track event.

The quartet of Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gillies finished with a time of 6:41.29, edging out South Korea for gold.

Hamelin couldn't have asked for a better ending to his Olympics career, as it was the 37-year-old's final Olympic race. The medal is his four gold and sixth total, putting him in a tie with fellow speed skater Cindy Klassen as Canada's most decorated Winter Olympian in history.

Canada took the lead around the halfway point on the 28th lap and did not give it up the rest of the way. It's the first gold in the event for the Canadians since 2010.

South Korea earned silver; its first time back to the podium in the men's 5000m relay since 2010. Italy beat out the ROC in a photo finish for the bronze; its first medal in the event since 2002.