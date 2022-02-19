China's Sui Wenjing, Han Cong Win Gold in Pairs Free Skate; Two U.S. Duos in Top Eight

It was a perfect ending for China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

The duo won gold in the free skate, avenging their half-point loss during the 2018 Games and capping off a wire-to-wire figure skating showcase in front of their home fans at the 2022 Winter Olympics,

Needing near perfection to be victorious, Sui and Han received a free skate score of 155.47, which combined with their record-breaking short program score of 84.41 for a combined total of 239.88. That gave them a 0.63-point victory over Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee, who received a 155.00 in the free skate for a total of 239.25.

The ROC also took bronze with Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galiamov scoring a 237.71 to finish comfortably ahead of their teammates Aleksandra Boykova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (220.50).

The United States was denied its first top-five finish in the event in 20 years by just 2.16 points.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took a lead with five pairs remaining after producing personal-best scores of 138.45 in the free skate and a total score of 212.68. They ultimately fell to sixth, just behind Japan's Cheng Peng and Yang Jin, who scored a 214.84.

The U.S. pair of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc finished eighth with a score of 198.05.