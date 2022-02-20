How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The end of the 2022 Winter Olympics is upon us.

After nearly two and a half weeks of competition, all of the Olympic medals have been handed out. The finanl event for the Games in Beijing is the Closing Ceremony.

All of the athletes gathered at the National Stadium, or the Bird's Nest as it is called, Sunday morning for the ceremony, where there was song, dance, fireworks, and overall excitement as all of the countries wrapped up their Olympics experience.

If you aren't a morning person, don't worry, the ceremony will be air tonight in prime time so you can catch up on all the festivities.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the Closing Ceremony.

When is the 2022 Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony took place Sunday morning at 7 a.m. ET, but if you missed it, it will be aired in prime time at 8 p.m. ET. It is slated to last two and a half hours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

How can I watch the 2022 Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The 2022 Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony will be aired live on NBC and be viewable on Peacock or on NBCOlympics.com.

Who is the Closing Ceremony flagbearer for the United States?

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor will be the Closing Ceremony flagbearer for the United States.

She was originally slated to be one of the two flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony. However, she was required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing and was not able to join curler John Shuster as a flagbearer to start the Olympics.

"I was so honored to be named the Opening Ceremony flag bearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the Closing Ceremony,” Meyers Taylor said in a statement. “Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success -- I’m looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

Where will the next Winter Olympics take place?

Part of the Closing Ceremony is the passing of the Olympic torch from one host city to another.

That next city, or cities we should say, are Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, where the games will be referred to as the Milano Cortina Olympics.

It will be the first Olympics to feature two different cities in official form and it is the first time Italy has hosted the Games since 2006 in Turin.