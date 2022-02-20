Eileen Gu

It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

It's clear China's Eileen Gu is extremely excited to be a three-time Olympic medalist

By Kristen Conti

China's Eileen Gu can earn another place on the podium if camaraderie is the competition.

Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born citizen and three-time Olympic medalist, floated through the parade of athletes with the rest of Team China smiling from ear to ear. She graciously celebrated alongside China's opposing competitor nations. The 176 athletes representing China, including Gu, danced excitedly as they waved their nation's flag throughout Beijing's National Stadium.

It's no wonder Gu is excited. After all, the has officially set the record by becoming the first freestyle skier of any gender to win three medals at a single Winter Olympics. Gu clinched the gold in both big air and halfpipe, as well as the silver in slopestyle.

