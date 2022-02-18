Johannes Thingnes Boe Wins 4th Gold at 2022 Olympics in Biathlon 15km Mass Start

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe finished his third Olympics with another gold, winning the men's biathlon 15km mass start event on Friday morning.

Boe won four gold medals in six events in Beijing, and he grabbed a bronze and a fifth place finish in the other two. The 28-year-old Boe now has five career golds and eight career Olympic medals after winning one and three, respectively, in 2018.

Sweden's Martin Ponsiluoma took the silver, finishing 40.3 seconds behind the dominant Boe. Norway's Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen won the bronze, crossing the line 1:12.5 behind his fellow countryman.

Entering the final men's biathlon event at the 2022 Olympics, all the talk was surrounding France's Quentin Fillon Maillet. He medaled in each of the first five biathlon events -- two golds and three silvers -- but his quest for a perfect Olympics came up just short.

Fillon Maillet was in second place, around 25 seconds behind Boe, entering the final rifle shots of the event. The 29-year-old Frenchman missed three of his five shots, which forced him to take three penalty laps. That dropped him to fourth, where he stayed for the rest of the event, 13.1 seconds behind third-place Christiansen.

No Americans competed in the event, which contained 30 biathletes.