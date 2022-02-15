Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin Reportedly Will Compete in Friday's Mixed Team Event

It will be Shiffrin's sixth Alpine skiing event of the 2022 Winter Olympics, tying a women's record for most in a single Games

By Mike Gavin

Mikeala Shiffrin of the United States skis during the first women's downhill training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin hoped to compete in five events at the 2022 Winter Games, but that won't be the case. She'll compete in six.

The U.S. skiing star confirmed to Eurosport that she will take part in the mixed team parallel slalom competition on Friday.

By doing so, the 26-year-old Shiffrin would become just the second woman to compete in six Alpine skiing events at a single Olympics, joining Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, who did so in 2018.

Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, skied out on the first run in each of her first two events at the 2022 Games -- the slalom and giant slalom -- before finishing ninth in the super-G.

Competing in the downhill for the first time on Monday, Shiffrin finished 18th with a time of 1:34.36.

Shiffrin's final chance for an individual medal at the 2022 Games will come on Thursday when she competes in the combined event, having won silver in the discipline during the 2018 Games.

