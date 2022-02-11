Polina Edmunds Says Allowing Kamila Valieva a Pass is ‘Unfair to the Clean Athletes Who Have the Same Dreams'

San Jose's Polina Edmunds is weighing in on the stunning news Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance prior to the Winter Olympics.

Edmunds, a retired figure skater who represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, in a tweet Friday said "While the focus should be on the adults responsible for allowing usage of a banned substance, that cannot excuse the athlete at ANY AGE."

NBC Sports learned Wednesday the 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned drug which helps with heart muscle function when it’s not receiving enough oxygen. For athletes, the substance may speed up one’s heart rate for a longer period of time.

Nobody needs medals at the price of their health.

Nobody needs this female quad revolution at the cost of clean sports. — Polina Edmunds (@PolinaEdmunds) February 11, 2022

Edmunds in her tweet said allowing Valieva a pass because she is a minor "is unfair to the clean athletes who have the same dreams."

Valieva's sample was reportedly obtained before she won the European championship last month in Estonia. Her eligibility for the remainder of the Beijing Games will be decided in a hearing at the Court of Arbitration.