Team USA's Jessie Diggins Receives Silver at Closing Ceremony of 2022 Olympics

The final medals of the 2022 Winter Olympics were awarded to a trio of exuberant athletes at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

As is tradition, medals from the final event of the Games were handed out at the closing ceremony.

This year, it was the women's cross-country skiing 30km mass start, where Norway's Therese Johaug won gold, USA's Jessie Diggins won silver and Finland's Kerttu Niskanen won bronze. Diggins, with a huge smile, accepted her medal and jumped up and down in celebration.

Diggins won two medals in Beijing -- a silver in the 30km mass start and a bronze in the individual sprint. She now has three career Olympic medals after winning gold in the team sprint in 2018.

After Diggins' medal, Team USA wrapped up the 2022 Olympics with 25 total medals -- eight golds, 10 silvers and seven bronzes.