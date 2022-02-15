Three Americans Advance to the Medal Event in Women's Figure Skating Singles

The women's singles event on Tuesday showcased a powerful display from all nations, especially for the ROC who clinched the top two spots.

Team USA has three athletes who will be advancing to the free skate medal event on Thursday at 5 a.m. EST.

The ROC’s Kamila Valieva placed first with a score of 82.16, the ROC’s Anna Shcherbakova placed second with a score of 80.20 and Japan’s Sakamoto Kaori placed third with a score of 79.84.

Team USA’s Alysa Liu placed eighth with a score of 69.50. Despite a difficult fall, Mariah Bell proved her resilience and placed eleventh with a score of 65.38. Karen Chen placed thirteenth with a score of 64.11.

The top 25 athletes are advancing to the medal round, rather than the typical 24 considering the ambiguity of Kamila Valieva's pending situation. Out of the 30 skaters who performed Tuesday, only five will not advance, including skaters from China, Sweden, Great Britain, Australia and Ukraine.

