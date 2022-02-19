bobsled

Two-Woman Bobsled Heat 3, Here's What Happened

Two-woman bobsled finals are in session. Heat 4 will declare podium positions. Here's what happened in heat 3

By Kristen Conti

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman compete in the 2-woman bobsleigh event during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China, Feb. 18, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA has two pairs in the top six. Germany is in first and second and Team USA is in third.

Germany’s Laura Nolte (pilot) set a new track record on her third run with a time of 1:00.70. Germany led heat three with 3:02.75.

Germany’s Mariama Jamanka (pilot) stood in second (+0.78) and Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor (pilot) stood in third (+1.17). Canada’s Christine De Bruin (pilot) stood in fourth (+1.89) and Germany’s Kim Kalicki (pilot) stood in fifth and Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries (pilot) stood in sixth.

The fourth and final heat is next.

The fourth and final heat starts with the 20th-ranked pilot and goes until the pilot ranked first. The third heat is based off the combined rankings from the first two heats.

