U.S. Women's Curling Team Tries to Keep Medal Hopes Alive in Must-Win Game

The U.S. women's curling team needs a win and some help to keep their medal hopes alive.

Team USA, after dropping its last two games, sits at 4-4 as it prepares to face Japan in its ninth and final round-robin matchup at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

With the top four squads in the 10-team field advancing to the knockout round, the U.S. is one of multiple teams competing for the final three playoff spots.

Switzerland, at 7-1, is the lone team to have already secured its spot in the playoff. Sweden is 5-2, needing one victory over its final two games to clinch. Canada and Japan, both at 4-3 with two games remaining, currently hold the third and fourth spots. The U.S. and Great Britain each have 4-4 records. South Korea is 3-4 and China is 3-5.

The first tiebreaker when two teams finish tied in the standings is head-to-head record.

The U.S. team (Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson, and Aileen Geving) nearly completed a comeback win against Canada on Tuesday before falling 7-6.

The United States is looking to advance to its first women's curling semifinal since 2002.