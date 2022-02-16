curling

U.S. Women's Curling Team Tries to Keep Medal Hopes Alive in Must-Win Game

The U.S. needs a win over Japan in its round-robin finale on Wednesday

By Mike Gavin

Team USA plays Switzerland in curling.
Getty Images

The U.S. women's curling team needs a win and some help to keep their medal hopes alive.

Team USA, after dropping its last two games, sits at 4-4 as it prepares to face Japan in its ninth and final round-robin matchup at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

With the top four squads in the 10-team field advancing to the knockout round, the U.S. is one of multiple teams competing for the final three playoff spots.

Switzerland, at 7-1, is the lone team to have already secured its spot in the playoff. Sweden is 5-2, needing one victory over its final two games to clinch. Canada and Japan, both at 4-3 with two games remaining, currently hold the third and fourth spots. The U.S. and Great Britain each have 4-4 records. South Korea is 3-4 and China is 3-5.

The first tiebreaker when two teams finish tied in the standings is head-to-head record.

The U.S. team (Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson, and Aileen Geving) nearly completed a comeback win against Canada on Tuesday before falling 7-6.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Torch

Chris Lillis 41 mins ago

USA's Chris Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld Finish Top-Six in Men's Aerials, China Wins Gold

short track speed skating 1 hour ago

Santos Does Not Qualify for Finals in Women's 1500m Short Track

The United States is looking to advance to its first women's curling semifinal since 2002.

This article tagged under:

curlingthe torch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us