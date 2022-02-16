short track speed skating

Santos Does Not Qualify for Finals in Women's 1500m Short Track

The United States will not have a skater in the finals of the speed skating event

By Bryan Murphy

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The United States will not have a skater in the finals of the women's 1500m short track speed skating event.

The trio of Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard and Julia Letai all made it to the semifnals, but none of the three advanced to the medal round.

Santos was in excellent position to qualify on time in her semifinals race, skating in the top-3 for the first 10 laps of the race. However, Hungary's Petra Jaszapati changed lanes and made contact with Japan's Sumire Kikuchi, whose fall caused Santos to lose momentum and slip behind the pack.

While Jaszapati was penalized, Santos was only allowed to advance to Finals B, losing an opportunity at a medal.

Stoddard finished sixth of the seven skaters in her heat and Letai finished last in hers.

The finals of the event are set to take place at 8:15 a.m. this morning.

