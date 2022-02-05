the torch

Watch Karen Chen's Team Event Figure Skating Short Program

Fremont's Karen Chen placed fifth with a score of 65.20 in the Women's Short Program portion of the Team Event on Saturday night. Check out her complete performance in the video above.

Bay Area native Karen Chen wears a jade necklace from her grandmother and never takes it off, even during competition.
Figure skater Karen Chen talks about growing up in Fremont, Calif., and her path to the Olympics.
Fremont, California would not be the first place most look when it comes to finding Olympic figure skaters, but Karen Chen knows that if Fremont was good enough for Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, it's good enough for her.
