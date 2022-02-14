WATCH: Red Gerard and Chris Corning Advance to Snowboard Big Air Final

Team USA’s Red Gerard, 2018 slopestyle gold medalist, and Chris Corning proved themselves victorious during the men’s big air qualifying runs on Sunday.

Despite his missed podium chance in slopestyle a few days prior, Gerard kept his eye on the prize when transitioning into the big air event. In fact, he was the only athlete to score above 75 in all three of his runs during the qualifiers.

Gerard’s first run scored a 75.50, his second scored an 80.00 and his third scored a 78.75. His second run advanced him to third place behind Canada’s Max Parrot and Japan’s Takeru Otsuka. Gerard is set to compete in the big air finals on Tuesday.

Corning scored a 64.25 on his first run, a 17.50 on his second run and an 81.75 on his third, securing him tenth place overall. Corning will also be competing in the big air finals, as the top 12 athletes qualify. The boarder seeks his place on the podium after missing it by the skin of his teeth in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after placing fourth in big air.

The men’s snowboard big air final will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 12 a.m. EST. You can stream it live here: