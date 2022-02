Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou made his Olympic team event debut skating to "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in the men's free skate on Saturday. View his complete performance in the video above.

Palo Alto’s Vincent Zhou shares memories of skating at the Winter Lodge, his hometown skating rink, and where his dreams of being a figure skater started.

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou says skating in Beijing will be like “competing in a second hometown.”