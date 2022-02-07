Olympic Zone

Tigers of Team USA: Olympians Born in the Year of the Tiger

Jo Ling Kent talks to Winter Vinecki, Alex Hall and other U.S. Olympic athletes with the Chinese zodiac sign of tiger to learn whether these fierce competitors have an edge in the hunt for gold.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Olympic ZoneBeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsWinter VineckiAlex Hall
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us