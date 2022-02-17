freestyle skiing

Tyler Wallasch Enters Ski Cross Knockout Rounds as No. 24 Seed

The United States is looking for its first-ever medal in the event

Getty Images

American Tyler Wallasch will enter the men's freestyle ski cross knockout rounds as the No. 24 seed.

Wallasch, the lone American in the event, finished his seeding run with a time of 1:13.55 on Thursday night.

The United States has not medaled in men's ski cross since it debuted in 2010.

Switzerland's Alex Fiva posted the best time at 1:11.94. Fiva was the 2021 ski cross world champion.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Igor Omelin secured the No. 2 seed with a time of 1:12.28. Japan's Ryo Sugai rounded out the top three by completing his run in 1:12.29.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Brady Leman came in fourth with a time of 1:12.30. Meanwhile, the ROC's Sergey Ridzik, who won bronze in 2018, is the No. 29 seed after finishing in 1:13.95.

All 32 skiers from the seeding round advance to the 1/8 finals. The top two athletes in each heat of the 1/8 finals move on to the quarterfinals.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

Kamila Valieva 15 hours ago

Kamila Valieva Stumbles Through Free Skate in Stunning Fall From First Place

speed skating 20 hours ago

Watch USA's Brittany Bowe Win Bronze in 1000m, Japan's Miho Takagi Set Record

Wallasch will be up against No. 8 seed Simone Deromedis of Italy (1:12.48), No. 9 seed Bastien Midol of France (1:12.55) and No. 25 seed Adam Kappacher of Austria (1:13.58) in the 1/8 finals.

The men's ski cross continues with the 1/8 finals on Friday morning at 1 a.m. ET, immediately followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

This article tagged under:

freestyle skiingtyler wallasch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us