Tyler Wallasch Enters Ski Cross Knockout Rounds as No. 24 Seed

American Tyler Wallasch will enter the men's freestyle ski cross knockout rounds as the No. 24 seed.

Wallasch, the lone American in the event, finished his seeding run with a time of 1:13.55 on Thursday night.

The United States has not medaled in men's ski cross since it debuted in 2010.

Switzerland's Alex Fiva posted the best time at 1:11.94. Fiva was the 2021 ski cross world champion.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Igor Omelin secured the No. 2 seed with a time of 1:12.28. Japan's Ryo Sugai rounded out the top three by completing his run in 1:12.29.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Brady Leman came in fourth with a time of 1:12.30. Meanwhile, the ROC's Sergey Ridzik, who won bronze in 2018, is the No. 29 seed after finishing in 1:13.95.

All 32 skiers from the seeding round advance to the 1/8 finals. The top two athletes in each heat of the 1/8 finals move on to the quarterfinals.

Wallasch will be up against No. 8 seed Simone Deromedis of Italy (1:12.48), No. 9 seed Bastien Midol of France (1:12.55) and No. 25 seed Adam Kappacher of Austria (1:13.58) in the 1/8 finals.

The men's ski cross continues with the 1/8 finals on Friday morning at 1 a.m. ET, immediately followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.