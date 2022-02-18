Team USA Curling

U.S. Men's Curling Team Edged Out by Canada in Bronze Medal Match

Canada beat John Shuster and Team USA 8-5 to win bronze

John Shuster and the U.S. men's curling team have come up short in their bid to make a second straight Olympic podium.

The U.S. team of Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner fell to Canada 8-5 in the bronze medal match on Friday morning.

Holding a three-point advantage in the 10th end, Canada skip Brad Gushue secured the victory by knocking both U.S. stones out of the house with only two throws remaining.

Shuster, Hamilton and Landsteiner were part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. They were looking to help the United States medal in curling at consecutive Olympics for the first time ever.

This is Gushue's second Olympic medal and first since he won gold at the 2006 Torino Games.

This story is being updated...

