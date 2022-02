After a late goal in the first period, the United States have continued their offensive power by a scoring a quick goal in period 2.

The U.S. forced a turnover, which led to a goal by Sam Hentges -- his first of the 2022 Winter Games.

This is only Hentges' second game of the tournament after not playing in their opening two games. Now, he has given Team USA a 2-1 heading into the final period.

Slovakia leads 21-16 in shots.