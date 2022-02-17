Kamila Valieva

Video: Watch Kamila Valieva's Wobbly Free Skate Performance at 2022 Beijing Finals

The 15-year-old missed the podium in the women's singles event

It was not the ending that ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva had in mind. Not at all.

The 15-year-old that has been in the center of the ROC doping controversy struggled mightily through her free skate routine on Thursday morning, missing the podium in the women's single figure skating event.

After finishing in first in the short program, Valieva stumbled or fell at least four times in the free skate, receiving a score of 141.93 and giving her a total of 224.09, which was only good for fourth.

The teenager was left in tears after her performance as she was comforted by her coaches.

ROC's Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova won gold and silver, respectively, while Japan's Kaori Sakamoto earned the bronze.

