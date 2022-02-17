Eileen Gu entered the women's halfpipe final chasing her third medal of the Winter Games. She finished with a score of 95.25 in her second run to make Olympic history by being the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Games.

Gu clinched gold with one run to go, extending her lead with a huge second run after warming up on her first with a score of 93.25.

The 18-year-old Chinese sensation dominated the qualifying run just a day before with a commanding score 95.50.

Gu also won gold in the big air event and notched a silver medal in slopestyle.