Watch: Eileen Gu Seals Olympic Gold With Second Run in Women's Halfpipe Final

Eileen Gu sealed her third medal of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu entered the women's halfpipe final chasing her third medal of the Winter Games. She finished with a score of 95.25 in her second run to make Olympic history by being the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single Games.

Gu clinched gold with one run to go, extending her lead with a huge second run after warming up on her first with a score of 93.25.

The 18-year-old Chinese sensation dominated the qualifying run just a day before with a commanding score 95.50.

Gu also won gold in the big air event and notched a silver medal in slopestyle.

