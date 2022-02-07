WATCH: Eileen Gu's Freeski Big Air Runs to Win Gold

To win gold after sitting in 3rd place, Gu landed a leftside double cork 1620

Eileen Gu
AP Photo

California-born Eileen Gu, who represents China in the 2022 Winter Olympics, hit huge air to reach the top spot on the podium and win gold in the freestyle skiing big air final.

This was the first year big air skiing was contested at the Olympics. Gu finished with a combined score of 188.25 — 0.75 points ahead of France's Tess Ledeux.

Gu Lands Double 1440 on First Run

On her first run of the final, Gu hit a rightside double cork 1440 to score a 93.75.

Gu Lands Clutch Double Cork 1620 to Win Big Air Gold

Gu secured the gold medal after stomping her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. Before the run gold-winning run, she was sitting in third place.

Qualifying Run: Gu Places 5th in Big Air to Reach Final

Gu scored a 161.25 and placed fifth in big air qualifying, making it to the final.

5 Things to Know About Eileen Gu:

Gu was born in San Francisco but represents China when competing internationally. Here’s five things to know about the freeskiing star.

