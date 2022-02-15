Slalom

Watch: Luke Winters Skis Out, Eliminated From Men's Slalom

Winters was the lone American in the men's slalom

By Charlotte Edmonds

American Luke Winters suffered a hard fall in the opening moments of the men’s alpine slalom, skiing out and ending his bid for an Olympic medal. Winters was the sole member of Team USA to qualify for the event. 

While visibly frustrated, Winters -- a first-time Olympian -- appeared to escape unscathed and in physically good condition. 

Winters navigated the first set of poles smoothly before getting tripped up on a royal flush, or series of gates lined up tightly in a row, causing him to ski out to the boundary gate. Skiing out in the opening run of slalom automatically disqualifies athletes from competing in any subsequent rounds. 

Winters was one of 34 men to not finish the course in the first run.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

SlalomLuke Winters
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us