Watch Mariah Bell's Free Skate Program in Women's Singles Figure Skating

The American scored a 136.92 for her routine, dancing to the song "Hallelujah"

By Bryan Murphy

Mariah Bell of Team United States competes during the Women Single Skating Free Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Mariah Bell put together as strong of a performance as she could have asked for in the free skate portion of the women's singles figure skating event.

The 25-year-old skated to the song, "Hallelujah", scoring a 136.92 in the second half of the singles event.

She had few errors in her routine, and her best jump of the routine was a triple lutz-double toe loop-double loop, scoring her 9.45 points.

Combined with her 65.38 from the short program, it gave her a total of 202.30, which at the time, put her in first place in the competition before she was surpassed by South Korea's Kim Ye-Lim.

Bell is guaranteed a top-10 finish in the event with her score. A handful of skaters remain to go in the free skate program.

