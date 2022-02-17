Watch Mariah Bell's Free Skate Program in Women's Singles Figure Skating

Mariah Bell put together as strong of a performance as she could have asked for in the free skate portion of the women's singles figure skating event.

The 25-year-old skated to the song, "Hallelujah", scoring a 136.92 in the second half of the singles event.

She had few errors in her routine, and her best jump of the routine was a triple lutz-double toe loop-double loop, scoring her 9.45 points.

Combined with her 65.38 from the short program, it gave her a total of 202.30, which at the time, put her in first place in the competition before she was surpassed by South Korea's Kim Ye-Lim.

Bell is guaranteed a top-10 finish in the event with her score. A handful of skaters remain to go in the free skate program.