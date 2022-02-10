A legendary snowboarding career has come to an end for Shaun White.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist placed fourth in the men's halfpipe on Thursday in his final competition in the sport. White posted a score of 85.00 in his second run and fell in his final run at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

The 35-year-old narrowly trailed bronze medalist, Jan Scherrer of Switzerland, by 2.25 points. Ayumu Hirano of Japan grabbed gold and Scotty James of Australia earned silver.

White, who has participated in five Winter Olympics in his career, won gold medals in the snowboard halfpipe event at the 2006, 2010 and 2018 Winter Olympics, making him the leader in Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder.

"I'm most proud of staying on top of the sport that's ever-changing for as long as I have done. That's legacy performance,” White said in an interview last week in Beijing.