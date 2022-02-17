Team USA's bronze medal cross-country skier Jessie Diggins made history by being the first American woman to win an individual medal in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics.

While Diggins was busy preparing to make her way to Beijing, the 30-year-old Olympian said there's one thing she forgot to pack: Dark chocolate.

Over the years, Diggins has always been a huge fan of dark chocolate and when she sat down with NBC, she said it was the one thing she didn't remember to bring with her. She also says making granola is her specialty and gave the perfect recipe.