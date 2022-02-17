Jessie Diggins

Watch: U.S. Cross-Country Skier Jessie Diggins on Her Love of Chocolate

Jessie Diggins made Olympic history, but some chocolate would've elevated her Beijing experience.

By Marsha Green

Jessie Diggins at the 2021 Ulricehamn World Cup

Team USA's bronze medal cross-country skier Jessie Diggins made history by being the first American woman to win an individual medal in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics.

While Diggins was busy preparing to make her way to Beijing, the 30-year-old Olympian said there's one thing she forgot to pack: Dark chocolate.

Over the years, Diggins has always been a huge fan of dark chocolate and when she sat down with NBC, she said it was the one thing she didn't remember to bring with her. She also says making granola is her specialty and gave the perfect recipe.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Jessie DigginsTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us