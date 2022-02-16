What Is Icing in Hockey? Hockey Terms Explained

Ice hockey, one of the most popular sports at the Winter Olympics, is in the most riveting part of the tournament with both the men's and women's competition in the playoffs.

While some may be familiar with the rules of the game, some Olympics fans are not.

Here are some guidelines to some of the rules of the game of hockey.

What is icing in hockey?

Icing in hockey is when a team passes or shoots the puck from behind the middle red line, does not touch any players and crosses the opposing goal line.

What is power play in hockey?

A power play in hockey is when one team commits a penalty and has to play down a player.

The team that is playing with a personnel advantage is on the power play, while the team who committed the penalty is on the penalty kill.

What is a hat trick in hockey?

A hat trick is when one player score three goals in a single game.

What is offside in hockey?

Offsides in hockey is when a player goes past the blue line into the offensive zone before the puck does.

If the puck exits the offensive zone into the neutral zone between the two blue lines, it can get sent back in before the team clears the zone. However, all players must exit the offensive zone into the neutral zone before the team can touch the puck in the offensive zone.

What is a hockey puck made of?

A hockey puck is made up of vulcanized rubber and is bonded together to create the hard object.