Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor, Eileen Gu

A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to primetime.

NBC will have live coverage Saturday night when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut. Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

The time away cost the three-time Olympic medalist her spot as a flagbearer for the opening ceremony.

Bobsled coverage will be paired in primetime with the start of the men’s giant slalom event, where American super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is pursuing a second medal at these Games.

Alpine Skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home a silver medal in the Super-G on Monday, 50 years after his mom Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Winter Olympics.

Elsewhere, the U.S. men’s curling team has a date with Canada in round-robin play.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

What is monobob?

Monobob’s Olympic debut brings several new wrinkles to a sport that’s been on the Olympic program since 1924. Not only are competitors sliding alone, but they’re doing so in standardized sleds provided by organizers, making the discipline a purer test of athleticism and skill while removing the advantage gained by teams using aerospace science to perfect their vehicles.

Who's the world's best bobsledder?

Meyers Taylor has been the world’s top monobobber, but it’s unclear what effect her isolation might have. She finally got onto the Yanqing Sliding Center track for the first official practice session Thursday, while others had several unofficial runs before then.

Meyers Taylor passed her time alone by doing makeshift workouts in her room with weights and other equipment the team brought over. If she’s not up to the task, U.S. teammate and fellow three-time Olympic medalist Kaillie Humphries could take gold.

What time is the Olympic monobob?

NBC will carry the first and second of four heats for the women’s monobob live beginning at 8:30 p.m.

When is the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Olympics?

The opening run of the men's giant slalom will start at 9:15 p.m. and be carried live on NBC, with the second and final round airing around 1 a.m.

Who are the best men's giant slalom skiers?

Ryan Cochran-Siegle and teammate Tommy Ford will compete for the U.S.

Ford, a three-time Olympian, was ranked 13th in World Cup giant slalom and is the more likely bet to medal.

How to watch Olympic curling today

John Shuster and the American men's curling team faces rival Canada, and CNBC will carry the match live at 8 p.m.

Team USA lost to Norway, 7-6, in men’s curling round robin session 5.

Who is John Shuster?

Shuster was a flagbearer for the U.S. at the Beijing opening ceremony after skipping his country to a breakthrough gold in Pyeongchang four years ago. The U.S. knocked out powerhouse Canada in the semifinals of that tournament.

When is Eileen Gu next Olympic event?

American-born Eileen Gu begins her push for a second gold medal for host China when the women’s freestyle skiers open qualifying in slopestyle.

Freeskiier Eileen Gu was born in San Francisco but represents China when competing internationally. Here’s five things to know about the freeskiing star.

How to watch Eileen Gu's next Olympic event

USA Network will carry qualifying in slopestyle live when it begins at 9 p.m.

