When and Where You Can Watch the Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

Nathan Chen smiles after completing his routine
Jeff Roberson/AP

The exhibition gala on the final weekend of the Winter Olympics is a perennial fan-favorite event.

Which Skaters Will Be Performing in the Exhibition Gala?

Typically, medal winners and some of the top (or most memorable) skaters are invited to perform in a special exhibition event that allows them to let loose and have some fun.

While an official list of which skaters will participate hasn't been released, we have heard from some Bay Area skaters who have confirmed they will be part of the gala.

Vincent Zhou of Palo Alto, Calif. was sidelined from competing in the men's singles event when he tested positive for COVID-19 back on Feb. 7. He is now cleared to return, just in time to accept an invitation to Saturday night's event. Prior to his COVID diagnosis, Zhou won a silver medal in the Team Event.

“I’m going to be skating my exhibition program, which is ‘Sign of the Times’ by Harry Styles,” Zhou said. “I wanted to skate my short program, but unfortunately they don’t allow competition programs in the gala. Regardless, it will carry more significance for me because it’s that touch on Olympic ice, which I unfortunately wasn’t able to have.”

Also getting an invitation to the big event is Alysa Liu of Richmond, Calif. The 17-year-old finished seventh in women's singles in her first Olympics thanks to an exuberant performance.

And for fans of Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, rest assured he will also be part of the event. His exhibition performances are always a hit with the fans.

Where and When Can I Watch the Exhibition Gala?

You can watch the event on NBC starting at 8:30 p.m. PST (during NBC's Prime Plus coverage). It will also be streamed online at NBCOlympics.com beginning at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST) and on Peacock.

Where Can I Watch a Replay of the Exhibition Gala?

After the event has concluded, you can see a replay of the event online here or look for the replay on Peacock.

