Who Are Paralympic McKeever Brothers in the Super Bowl Commercial?

Brian and Robin McKeever, Canadian brothers who compete in cross country skiing at the Paralympic Winter Games, have a story unlike anyone else's.

After featuring in a heartfelt Toyota commercial about their journey to the Games, the McKeevers are hoping it can give more exposure to the Paralympic Games.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase Paralympic sport to the world, to a broader audience that maybe hasn't ever seen it before, or they don't know the story. I think any exposure we can get for the Paralympic Movement is welcome and it doesn't get any bigger than this," said Brian.

How did the McKeever brothers get their start?

Brian McKeever was a lifelong skier, competing in competitions from the age of 13. At 19, Brian contracted an incurable genetic eye condition called Stargardt disease, which put his promising skiing career in jeopardy.

But before long, Brian focused on overcoming the obstacle and continued to train for the Paralympic Games. To give himself a better chance, Brian teamed up with his brother Robin, who had already competed at the 1998 Nagano Olympic Games.

Since that decision, Brian has gone on to become to the most successful male cross country skier in Paralympic history, racking up 13 golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

What are the Paralympic Games?

The Paralympic Games function similarly to the Olympic Games but are designed to involve athletes with various disabilities.

The first Summer Paralympic Games were held in 1948, while the Winter Paralympics were introduced in 1976. Since 2001, the Paralympic Games are packaged with bids for the Olympic Games.